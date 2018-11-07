Groupon reports mixed Q3; Global units -11% Y/Y

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) gains 1.2% premarket on Q3 results that beat on EPS but missed on revenue with a 7% Y/Y revenue drop. FY guidance reaffirms adjusted EBITDA at $280M to $290M (consensus: $285.5M).

Units: Global units sold declined 11% Y/Y to 39.5M on lower traffic. North America units dropped 17% due in part to continued scaling of Groupon+ and the sale of OrderUp in 2H17.

Key metrics: Adjusted EBITDA, $56.4M; operating cash flow (NYSE:TTM), $133.3M; FCF (TTM), $64.2M; cash and equivalents, $572.4M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 10 AM ET with a webcast available here.

