Adidas -2% after sales guidance cut

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY, OTCQX:ADDDF) trades lower after cutting its full-year currency-neutral revenue outlook to +8% to +9% growth from a prior forecast of +10%.

While the company pointed to some disappointing product launches in Western Europe and the Brexit decision as negative factors, some analysts are saying that Nike and Puma are putting more pressure on Adidas in Europe.

Highlight from Adidas' Q3 report were the improvement in operating margin (15.3% from 14.0% a year ago) and the 76% Y/Y explosion in the e-commerce business.

Shares of Adidas are down 1.9% in Frankfurt trading.

