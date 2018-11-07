Cars.com reports Q3 beats, expects lower FY18 revenue

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) reports Q3 EPS and revenue beats. FY18 guidance has revenues at the low range of the previously guided 6% to 7% Y/Y growth or about $663.9M to $670.1M (consensus: $665.84M) with adjusted EBITDA margin unchanged at about 34%.

Average monthly unique visitors grew 10% Y/Y to 18.9M. Traffic (visits) was up 12% Y/Y to 113.8M. Mobile traffic grew 28% Y/Y and accounted for 68% of overall traffic, compared to 59% last year. Direct monthly average revenue per dealer was $2,116 (+8% Y/Y).

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.

