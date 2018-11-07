Verastem teams up with LLS to accelerate development of duvelisib for aggressive type of NHL; shares up 4% premarket

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) is up 4% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announced collaboration with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) aimed at accelerating the development of COPIKTRA (duvelisib) for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

LLS has selected duvelisib for its Therapy Acceleration Program which provides additional resources to support development. Verastem intends to use the funds to conduct translational and clinical studies. The two organizations will share the cost.

Duvelisib is an investigational oral, dual inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma, two enzymes known to help support the growth and survival of malignant B cells and T cells.