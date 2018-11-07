More on Kelly Services Q3 results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) reports revenue rose 1.9% on a constant currency basis in Q3.

Total Americas revenue from services grew 0.8% to $1.05B (+1.3% on a constant currency basis).

Total EMEA revenue from services up 1.3% to $288.1M (+3.5% on a constant currency basis).

Segment break-up: Americas staffing: $561.8M (+1.3%); Global talent solutions: $507.6M (+0.9%); International staffing: $277.2M (+0.6%).

Gross margin rate improved 40 bps to 17.8%.

SG&A expense rate +20 bps to 16.2%.

Operating margin rate increased 20 bps to 1.6%.

KELYA +0.81% premarket.

