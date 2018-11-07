Myriad Genetics updates revenue guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is on watch after setting guidance below the expectations of analysts due to transitory issues identified with GeneSight and prenatal testing.

The company sees full-year revenue of $855M to $865M vs. $890M consensus and full-year EPS of $1.70 to $1.75 vs. $1.74 consensus.

"As we realize synergies from the Counsyl acquisition, continue to grow new product volumes, and secure additional new product coverage decisions, we expect revenue growth and profitability to further accelerate," updates Myriad CEO Mark Capone.

