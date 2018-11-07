More on Global Net Lease Q3 results: NOI increases 16% Y/Y

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Q3 core FFO per share of 54 cents rises from 48 cents a year ago.

Q3 revenue of $71.9M increases 11% to $71.9M from $64.9M; beats consensus by $1.5M.

Q3 net operating income rose 16% to $66.8M from $57.7M.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $56.6M,, up 16% from $48.8M.

Portfolio is 99.5% leased with an 8.6-year weighted average remaining lease term.

During quarter, closed on acquisition of four industrial, distribution, or office assets totaling 1.3M square feet for $105.4M.

Conference call at 11:00AM ET.

Previously: Global Net Lease reports Q3 results (Nov. 7)