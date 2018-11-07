Confident outlook from Genpact

Genpact (NYSE:G) says it's building up enough momentum in its pipeline and bookings to set it up on a trajectory to drive strong top line growth in the Global Client BPO and GE businesses in 2019 and beyond.

The company expects full-year revenue of $2.95B to $3.01B vs. $2.98B consensus and EPS to fall at the high end of its range of $1.72 to $1.76 vs. $1.75 consensus. Adjusted income from operations margin is seen coming in at ~15.8% of sales.

Previously: Genpact beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Nov. 6)