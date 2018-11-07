Colorado-focused oil and gas companies surge after election victory

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) and Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) are among several big winners after Colorado voters rejected drilling limits: APC +8.8% , NBL +11% pre-market.

Also enjoying sharp pre-market gains: BCEI +26% , SRCI +20.5% , XOG +20.2% , HPR +13.8% , PDCE +13.1% .

Colorado’s proposal would have effectively banned new drilling in many parts of the state via a 2,500-ft. setback for new oil and gas development.

As of August, Colorado oil production reached 477K bbl/day, overtaking California to become the fifth largest producer in the U.S., but the boom’s proximity to Denver’s suburbs raised concerns about health and safety, especially after an Anadarko gas line explosion last year killed two people and leveled a home.