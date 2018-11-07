MiMedx down 23% premarket on delisting notice

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) slumps 23% premarket in response to its announcement that Nasdaq will suspend trading in its common stock effective at the open tomorrow, November 8.

Nasdaq had approved continued listing through February 25, 2019, in order to allow it to regain compliance with its SEC reporting requirements, but the company does not believe that it will be able to do so since it has to complete an assessment of revenue recognition for all of its sales, extending the timeline past February.

Effective tomorrow, shares will trade on the OTC market under the same ticker.