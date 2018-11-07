Zagg -2% after guidance lowered

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is down 2% in premarket trading after posting a mixed Q3 report.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $23.8M from $22.4M a year ago off 5% top line growth. Gross profit improved a percentage point to 37% of sales.

Management points to strong screen protection sales and market share gains in the wireless charging business as positive factors.

Looking ahead, Zagg sees full-year sales of $535M vs. $550M to $570M prior and adjusted EBITDA falling in the low range of $77M to $80M. The company cites a delay in the juice pack certification as the cause of the guidance cut.

