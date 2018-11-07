Nano Dimensions +17% on 3D printed RF circuit test

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) tests show 3D printed RF circuit performance is comparable to circuits developed using conventional manufacturing techniques.

Harris selected Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) and its DragonFly Pro 3D electronics printer to produce the functional circuits in a single print.

The Harris study on using additive manufacturing to develop RF circuits or wireless systems is a joint project with the Israel Innovation Authority and Space Florida Foundation.

Harris will present the full findings at the IEEE Radio and Wireless Symposium in January.