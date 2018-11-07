Nano Dimensions +17% on 3D printed RF circuit test

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) tests show 3D printed RF circuit performance is comparable to circuits developed using conventional manufacturing techniques.
Harris selected Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) and its DragonFly Pro 3D electronics printer to produce the functional circuits in a single print.
The Harris study on using additive manufacturing to develop RF circuits or wireless systems is a joint project with the Israel Innovation Authority and Space Florida Foundation.
Harris will present the full findings at the IEEE Radio and Wireless Symposium in January.
Nano Dimensions shares are up 17% premarket to $2.07.
