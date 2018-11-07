NorthStar Realty Europe reviews options, to end management pact with Colony

NorthStar Realty Europe's (NYSE:NRE) board forms a committee of independent directors to conduct a review of strategic alternatives, including considering a potential sale of the REIT, in an effort to maximize shareholder value.

Also reaches an agreement with its external manager, an affiliate of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) to end its asset management agreement that provided for the external management of NRE through at least Jan. 1, 2023. The termination will be effective when either a sale of NRE is completed or NRE internalizes its management.

The recent agreement will result in NRE making a $70M termination payment, minus any incentive fee paid to the asset manager.

