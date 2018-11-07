Kratos -1.4% on Q3 beats, downside EPS guide

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) dips 1.4% premarket after Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Q4 guidance has in-line revenue of $182M to $192M (consensus: $191.14M) and downside EPS of $0.03 to $0.06 (consensus: $0.08).

Management says Kratos has several high-performance target drone programs transitioning from low rate initial production to full rate production, which is seen as a key future growth driver.

Press release.

New award: Kratos announces receiving a sole source, single award contract from the Swedish Defense Material Administration for the MQM-178 Firejet aerial target aircraft and associated support equipment and services. The contract is three years with two three-year exercisable option periods. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Previously: Kratos Defense & Security beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)