Imperial Oil to move forward with C$2.6B Aspen oil sands project

Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) says it made a final investment decision to develop its C$2.6B Aspen project in Alberta, the first new oil sands project to be greenlighted since 2013.

IMO, which is majority owned by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), says it plans to start construction on the 75K bbl/day project in Q4 with first production expected in 2022.

The project will include the first major commercial application of next-generation oil sands recovery technology designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions intensity and water use, while improving development economics.

IMO says there is potential to further expand Aspen to 150K bbl/day of bitumen production, depending on project performance, and overall business and market conditions.