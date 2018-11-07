Tobacco shakeout from House flip

Height Capital Markets sees a benefit for tobacco companies such as Altria (NYSE:MO), British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from the U.S. House flipping to the control of the Democrats. It's a complicated calculus, but a House bill to regulate e-cigarettes creates upside for established players even if the Senate were to ultimately reject the bill.

Shares of Altria and Philip Morris are both up about 0.5% in premarket trading, while British American Tobacco is up 2.8% in London.