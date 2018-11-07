Inogen down 17% premarket after Q3 report, softer growth projections

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is down 17% premarket on light volume following the release of Q3 results after the close yesterday that beat consensus. Highlights:

Total revenue was up 38.0% to $95.3M while sales were up 42.1% to $89.7M. Units sold jumped 45.6% to 52,400.

Net income rose 123.9% to $16.4M. EPS was up 121.2% to $0.73. Non-GAAP EBITDA was up 16.2% to $16.3M.

2018 guidance: Revenue: $345M - 355M from $340M - 350M; rental revenue expected to be down 10% due to sales focus; net income: $46M - 48M from $45M - 48M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $60M - 62M from $65M - 69M.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $430M - 440M; net income: $48M - 52M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $67M - 71M.

Investors appear to be reacting to its 2019 guidance that signals lower sales and earnings growth.

