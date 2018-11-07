Scotts Miracle-Gro -7% after larger than expected loss, downside guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) -6.9% pre-market after posting a larger than expected FQ4 loss, missing revenue estimates and offering disappointing full-year guidance.

SMG says Q4 sales in its U.S. consumer segment fell 2% Y/Y to $252.6M, due primarily to focused inventory productivity efforts with certain key retail accounts; the segment recorded a $5.3M profit vs. a slight loss in the year-ago quarter.

Hawthorne sales totaled $152.2M, up 65% Y/Y, but sales fell 15% excluding acquisitions, due to declines in the North American hydroponic business; the segment reported a $500K profit in the quarter vs. a $9M a year earlier.

For FY 2019, SMG forecasts EPS of $4.10-$4.30 vs. $4.31 analyst consensus estimate, with revenues rising 10%-11% to $2.93B-$2.96B vs. $2.97 consensus; guidance assumes 1%-2% growth in its U.S. consumer segment and ~9% growth from Hawthorne.

CFO Randy Coleman says SMG expects "some unit decline from retailer merchandising decisions and continued inventory productivity initiatives. Additionally, the contractual changes in our Roundup marketing agreement will result in a ~100 basis point decline to sales in this segment on a full-year basis."