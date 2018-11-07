Report: Dell could increase tracking stock offer

Dell (NYSE:DVMT) gains 3.8% premarket after a WSJ report that the company is contacting large shareholders to “sweeten” the tracking stock buyout offer.

Dell had offered about $22B or $109/share in cash to tracking stock owners in a bid to return public without an IPO.

The unpopular deal will go to vote December 11 and shareholder Carl Icahn plans to vote against the move, seeing DVMT worth $144/share.

Dell is asking the shareholders what it would need to offer to make the deal. The decision on whether to increase the offer could happen this week.

