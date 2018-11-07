Outside casinos face tough path in Florida

Voters in Florida passed Amendment 3 by a wide margin in a development that makes it more difficult for new casinos to open up in the state and for sports betting measures to be instituted.

The amendment was heavily supported by the Seminole Tribe to protects its local casinos and Disney (NYSE:DIS) to guard against new tourism challengers. Major casino operators such as MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) have been mentioned as having potential interest in Florida if the casino process was easier.