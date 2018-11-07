More on Landmark Infrastructure Q3: Acquisition guidance slashed

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) slashes its outlook for year acquisition volume to $175M from $250M-$300M in guidance provided on Aug. 1.

LMRK -0.8% in premarket trading.

That includes about $35M in new infrastructure deployments with the amount of development activity expected to accelerate into H1 2019.

Will focus on retaining capital to drive higher organic growth and fund acquisition and development activities.

It's all part of a plan to prepare the partnership to consider an internalization of the sponsor. The plan calls for shifting to a direct acquisition and development model and reducing leverage levels.

Sees maintaining existing quarterly distribution to common unitholders of 36.75 cents per common unit.

Conference call 12:00PM ET.

