Newell Brands +4% after striking asset deals

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) continues on its path of shedding assets by striking a deal to sell Pure Fishing and Jostens.

The company says the two transactions are expected to contribute ~$2.5B of after-tax proceeds, which will be deployed toward deleveraging and share repurchase.

Pure Fishing will be sold to Sycamore Partners for around $1.3B, while Jostens was unloaded for ~$1.3B.

Both transactions are expected to close in Q4.

"We are pleased to announce another step forward in our Accelerated Transformation Plan, with the signing of the Pure Fishing and Jostens transactions," says Newell CEO Michael Polk.

NWL +4.29% premarket to $20.80.

Source: Press Release