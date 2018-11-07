IntelGenx teams up with Tilray to develop oral film cannabis products

IntelGenx (OTCQX:IGXT) inks a collaboration agreement with Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) aimed at developing cannabis-infused VersaFilm products.

Under the terms of the deal, IGXT and TLRY will co-fund development on a 20/80 basis. IGXT will have the exclusive right to manufacture and supply the products to TLRY and will receive a fixed single-digit royalty on net sales. TLRY will have exclusive global marketing and distribution rights.

TLRY will also make an equity investment in IGXT via the direct purchase of 1,428,571 common shares at $0.70 per share, $0.10 below the proposed price in the non-binding letter of intent.

IGXT closed yesterday at $0.63.

TLRY is up 5% premarket, as are other pot stocks, after the U.S. elections yesterday, including the approval in Michigan of recreational pot use.

