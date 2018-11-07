ITG +8% after agreeing to be bought for $30.30 per share cash

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) jumps 8% in premarket trading to $29.95 after it agreed to be acquired by Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) for $30.30 per share in cash.

Additionally, ITG reports Q3 adjusted EPS of 16 cents, exceeding consensus estimate of 14 cents; compares with an adjusted loss per share of 11 cents in the year ago quarter.

Q3 revenue increased to $120.8M from $114.5M a year ago, with $1.7M of the increase resulting from an accounting rule change.

Q3 average daily trading volume in the U.S. was 127M shares vs. 125M shares in Q3 2017. POSIT average daily U.S. volume was 47M shares vs. 54M a year ago.

Due to the announced merger with Virtu, there will be no Q3 earnings conference call.

