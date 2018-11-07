Diebold Nixdorf starts subsidiary squeeze-out

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will merge its German subsidiary Diebold Nixdorf AG with Diebold Nixdorf Holding Germany to simplify the company’s structure.

Diebold Nixdorf AG will no longer exist as a separate entity and will be removed from the Frankfurt exchange.

The streamlining will eliminate the annual dividend to minority shareholders and the “administrative burdens” relating to operating a German public company, which cost Diebold over $20M per year.

