Pattern Energy to sell K2 Wind facility for $166M

Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI) agrees to sell its minority interest in the K2 Wind power facility in Ontario to a consortium of investors led by Axium Infrastructure for C$216M (US$166M).

PEGI says the sale of its one-third interest in K2 "reflects the significant intrinsic value of the assets in the portfolio compared to the value ascribed to the business in the public markets."

PEGI shares have gained 12% so far this week following mixed Q3 results, as cash available for distribution rose to $31.7M and the company said it remained on track to meet its full-year forecast.