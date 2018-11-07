Target +2% after Cowen upgrade resonates

Cowen is in this morning with a strong upgrade on Target (NYSE:TGT) after its survey showed increased customer satisfaction and healthy traffic trends amid a strong U.S. consumer backdrop. The retailer is rated at Outperform by Cowen after sitting at Market Perform previously.

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen and team: "Our upgrade is based on momentum across: (1) improved value perception and a rebound in fill-in trips; (2) quickly growing and highly customer rated digital fulfillment options; (3) private label excellence creating long-term product and margin moats; (4) idiosyncratic opportunities to gain market share in toys and kids; and (5) increased confidence in likelihood of upward EPS revisions on comps momentum and improving margins."

Cowen sets a price target of $100 on Target, which works out to a 17X multiple on the 2019 EPS estimate of $5.85.