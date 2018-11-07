Yulong plunges on private placement

Yulong Eco-Materials (NASDAQ:YECO) -27% premarket after announcing its intentions to raise gross proceeds of $3M in a private placement.

The company has agreed to sell 1M ordinary shares at a price of $3.00 per share for gross proceeds of $3M. In connection with the private placement, Yulong will issue a warrant to purchase up to 1Mshares at an exercise price of $5.00 per share.

"We are extremely pleased to have raised funding which will cover our running expenses and some development costs for approximately 2-3 years. Our balance sheet now shows over $3M in cash, $50M in assets with zero debt," said CEO Daniel Mckinney. "We are currently in discussions to acquire several significant art masterpieces including two masterpieces by Leonardo da Vinci, two masterpieces by Michelangelo, a Van Gogh, Raphael, and a work by Caravaggio."