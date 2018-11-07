Infinera -28% as analysts react to Coriant stumbles

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is down 28% premarket, carrying on after-hours declines from yesterday after ongoing losses and revenues that missed analyst consensus alongside a customer spending pause.

The results brought downgrades and target cuts. Nomura has trimmed to Neutral from Buy and halved its price target to $6 from $12 (now implying 4% downside from yesterday's close) on results that show the Coriant acquisition is "starting out well behind plan" with "missteps" that weigh on EPS. (h/t Bloomberg)

Needham kept its Strong Buy but trimmed its target to $9 from $14, saying "It appears that the crush associated with merging two companies is causing duress and Infinera is offering a lower starting point than most had expected." Revenue guidance points toward a steep loss for Q4, but "Infinera noted they were already seeing the pause abating and the response from customers is highly positive."

It's a "rough start out of the gate" for Coriant, Morgan Stanley says; the firm's Overweight but expects the stock to trade close to a bear-case $4 short-term.

