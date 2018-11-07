SpaceX financials out in the wild?

The SpaceX (SPACE) leveraged loan with Bank of America Merrill Lynch is a big deal, according to Axios. A completed transaction could result in some of the satellite launcher's financials become public information.

"I’d like to see what the company is charging and making from customers for launches on recycled Falcon 9 rockets, which is a central piece of its business model - reducing the cost of access to space. Plus, where they’re at in terms of launch revenue and how dependent they are on government contracts. Also, costs related to the Big Falcon Rocket is could be crucial to evaluating the company’s viability several years down the road," writes Axios Science Editor Andrew Freedman on the development.