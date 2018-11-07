B. Riley Financial gets FCC approval to buy magicJack

MagicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) jumps 6.8% in early trading after B. Riley Financial (RILY -0.5% ) gets regulatory approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for its pending acquisition of magicJack.

Closing date scheduled for Nov. 14, 2018.

Upon closing of the transaction, magicJack will be managed by B. Riley’s Principal Investments subsidiary which currently owns and operates United Online, a provider of value-priced Internet access services through NetZero and Juno brands.

