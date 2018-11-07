IAMGOLD -6% following Q3 loss, declines in revenues and production

IAMGOLD (IAG -6.1% ) opens lower after reporting a slight Q3 loss and a 9% Y/Y drop in revenues.

"As anticipated, the third quarter was weaker than the first half of the year with the gold margin under pressure and production at Rosebel on the lighter side," the company says.

IAG says Q3 attributable gold production totaled 208K oz., down 9K oz. from the year-ago period, citing lower throughput and head grades at the Rosebel and Westwood mines; all-in sustaining costs rose 12% Y/Y to $1,086/oz., due to higher cost of sales per ounce and higher sustaining capital expenditures.

Nevertheless, IAG still maintains FY 2018 guidance of 850K-900K oz. at an all-in sustaining cost of $990-$1,070/oz.

IAG lists several potential upcoming growth catalysts including an oxygen plant at the Essakane mine to improve recoveries, upcoming investment and construction decisions for the Boto and Côté projects, production start at Saramacca and a ramp-up to full production at Westwood.