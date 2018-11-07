More on Performance Food Group's Q1 results

Performance Food Group (PFGC +6.8%) reports total case volume rose 3.7% in Q1.
Performance Foodservice net sales advanced 2.2% to $3.6B, driven by an increase in cases sold and increase in selling price per case as a result of inflation.
Vistar net sales increased 12% to $892.6M, driven by strong case sales growth in the segment’s theater, retail, office coffee service and hospitality channels.
Gross margin rate improved 40 bps to 13.1%.
Operating margin rate -10 bps to 1.1%.
Adjusted EBITDA up 5.3% to $95.5M.
FY2019 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA: +7% to +10%; Adjusted diluted EPS: +10% to +16%.
