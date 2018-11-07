Qualcomm falls as Apple source says no settlement talks

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) isn’t in talks “at any level” to settle its Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) legal dispute, according to a Reuters source.

Last year, Apple sued Qualcomm in federal court alleging the chip company taking a cut of phone selling prices for a patent license fee was illegal. Qualcomm denied the claim and said Apple owes $7B in unpaid royalties.

The source says Apple is “gearing up for trial” with “no settlement in sight.”

Qualcomm’s similar dispute with Huawei seems to have talks that are progressing.

An FTC antitrust suit filed shortly before Apple’s case was also in settlement talks before yesterday’s preliminary ruling that Qualcomm must license some patents to rivals like Intel to avoid a monopoly.

Qualcomm shares are down 0.8% to $63.12.

