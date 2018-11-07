Fox earnings stay on track ahead of Disney deal

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -0.3% , FOXA -0.3% ) turned in a consensus quarter in fiscal Q1 as it moved further toward a transformative sale of its media assets to Walt Disney.

Cable and broadcast TV carried revenue gains for the company amid higher advertising revenues, though its film studio boosted underlying profit as well despite a revenue dip.

Attributable income from continuing operations rose 54% to $1.29B; that includes a noncash benefit of $220M tied to the Sky divestment. On an adjusted basis, it rose 6%.

At the studio operation that Disney (DIS -1.2% ) is taking over, revenues were down mainly due to lower theatrical revenue (from a lower volume of mix of films) partly offset by higher subscription video on demand revenues from TV production.

Revenues by segment: Cable Network Programming, $4.35B (up 3.6%); Television, $1.28B (up 19.8%); Filmed Entertainment, $1.82B (down 7.5%).

OIBDA by segment: Cable Network Programming, $1.54B (up 1.7%); Television, $168M (up 37.7%); Filmed Entertainment, $277M (up 8.2%).

