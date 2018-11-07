Delphi Tech tumbles 12% after miss, guidance cut

Noting a "challenging external environment, particularly in China," Delphi Technologies (DLPH -12.2% ), but trimmed full-year 2018 guidance for adjusted EPS to $4.20-$4.30. The early full-year 2019 outlook is for adjusted revenue growth of 1-2% and adjusted operating margin of 9-10% (vs. 11.3-11.5% in 2018), with breakeven cash flow. "We expect certain transitional headwinds to continue into 2019."

Other industry players: American Axle (AXL -0.2% ), Cooper Tire (CTB -1% ), BorgWarner (BWA -1.7% ), Autoliv (ALV -0.1% )

