GEO Group cuts Q4 revenue guidance, reaffirms AFFO for Q4

The GEO Group (GEO -0.7% ) cuts Q4 total revenue guidance to $587M-$592M; had seen $595M-$600M.

Sees Q4 net income hurt by expenses related to consolidating populations into larger facilities, resulting in idling smaller underperforming assets, and losses associated with damage caused by Hurricane Michael at GEO-managed Bay Correctional Facility in Florida.

Reaffirms Q4 adjusted FFO per share at 65 cents-67 cents.

Sees full-year adjusted FFO per share of $2.47-$2.49; had seen $2.47-$2.51

Q3 normalized FFO per share of 52 cents, in line with consensus, vs. 48 cents a year ago.

Q3 revenue increased to $583.5M from $566.8M a year ago.

Conference call at 11:00AM ET.

