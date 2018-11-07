Stocks broadly higher after midterm elections result in split Congress

Stocks open with strong gains after the uncertainty of the U.S. midterm elections ends in a Democratic takeover of the House while the Republicans add to their majority control of the Senate; Dow +0.6% , S&P +0.8% , Nasdaq +1% .

Investors take comfort in statistics that show the stock market historically has performed well in years with a Republican president and a divided Congress.

European bourses also enjoy sizeable gains, with U.K.'s FTSE +1.3% and France's CAC both +1.2% and Germany's DAX +0.9% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.7% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P groups are higher, led by health care ( +1.7% ), energy ( +1.4% ) and information technology ( +1.4% ), while consumer staples ( +0.4% ), utilities ( +0.5% ) and industrials ( +0.6% ) lag but still sport healthy gains.

U.S. Treasury prices are mixed, with the Fed-sensitive two-year yield adding 2 bps to 2.94%, retouching its highest level since June 2008, while the benchmark 10-year yield has dropped 2 bps to 3.19%.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.5% to $62.56/bbl.

Still ahead: EIA petroleum inventories