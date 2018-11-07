New Relic +14% on Q2 beats, raised FY revenue guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) gains 14% after Q2 beats with upside Q3 guidance that has revenue from $118.5M to $120.5M (consensus: $117.77M) and EPS of $0.12 to $0.13 (consensus: $0.09).

FY19 guidance has upside revenue of $466.5M to $469.5M (consensus: $462.90M; was: $457.5M to $462.5M) and in-line EPS of $0.42 to $0.48 (consensus: $0.45).

Analyst actions: First Analysis upgrades New Relic from Outperform to Strong Buy and raises its target by $2 to $116. (Source: StreetAccount).

