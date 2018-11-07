Delphi Technologies -11% after weak guidance

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) is down 11.4% after the company posts a weak Q3 and reels in its full-year guidance.

The company expects full-year revenue of $4.85B to $4.90B vs. $4.88B consensus and sees EPS of $4.20 to $4.30 for the year vs. $4.33 consensus.

Analysts aren't given Delphi the benefit of the doubt, even with the EV business looking bright down the road. Evercore ISI analyst Chris McNally says the stock is in the "do not touch" zone for several quarters due to concerns over EPS (per Bloomberg).