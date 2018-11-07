Speedway Motorsports +12% after backing full-year guidance

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) rallies 12% after cruising past Q3 consensus estimates.

While the company says the inaugural NASCATR Monster Energy Cup was a success, management believes many revenue categories continue to be negatively impacted by "changing demographics, evolving media content consumption, the lingering effects of lower consumer and corporate spending, and underemployment in certain demographic groups."

Loooking ahead, the company reffirms full-year EPS of $1.00 to $1.20 vs. $1.03 consensus.

