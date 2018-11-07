Analysts out positive on Match after weak guidance

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill says Match Group’s (NASDAQ:MTCH) Q4 guidance is in-line with original estimates after normalizing the $6M FX headwind, GDPR softness, and $3M in litigation expenses, which signifies continued strength in the core businesses.

Thill maintains a Buy rating and $70 price target.

Cowen’s John Blackledge writes that Tinder strength continued with 344K added subs (guidance +300K) driven by continued follow through of Tinder Gold. He sees the $2 special dividend as a positive as Match continues to generate healthy FCF.

Blackledge maintains an Outperform rating and a $55 price target.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Match shares are down 17.4% to $42.52.

