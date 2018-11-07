NCS Multistage slips post Q3 results

NCS Multistage (NCSM -20% ) says that Q3 results were negatively impacted due to slowdown in completions activity in the US and challenging operating environment in Canada

Hence, amid current market conditions, the company says that it does not expect to achieve the revenue growth guidance announced to August

For FY19, elevated pricing differentials in Canada are expected to continue that can potentially impact the margins.

However, the company achieved EBITDA margin of 29%, +200bps Y/Y

NCSM end the quarter with total liquidity of $82.4M, including $27.4M of cash and $55M of revolver availability

