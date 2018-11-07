Home Capital surges 25% after announcing C$300M buyback, Q3 results

Home Capital (OTCPK:HMCBF), the alternative lender that's 20% owned by Warren Buffett, shoots up 25% after its board authorizes a substantial issuer bid to buy back up to C$300M (US$229.5M) of its common shares.

Q3 net interest income increases to C$89.8M from C$84.1M in Q2 and C$88.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest margin of 2.03% improves from 1.91% in Q2 and 1.85% a year ago.

Q3 total mortgage originations of C$1.44B compares with C$1.23B in Q2 and C$385.1M in Q3 2017.

Home Capital sees Q3 market conditions continuing for the rest of 2018. Growth in originations suggests the lending market has begun to absorb the impact of new mortgage rules and is adjusting to a higher interest rate environment, the company says.

