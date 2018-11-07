Meredith +6.9% as politics helps ad revenues more than double

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is up 6.9% after doubling EBITDA and nearly doubling revenues in a Q1 following a fiscal year marked by asset transformation.

Ad-related revenues more than doubled, and total revenues were up 93%.

Earnings from continuing operations fell to $16M from $33M, which includes $14M of special items tied to restructuring and integration. Excluding special items, earnings were $30M vs. a year-ago $31M.

Political ad demand hit a record in the Local Media Group, while the ad picture continued to improve in National Media.

It's still looking to cut debt by $1B in fiscal 2019.

Revenue by segment: National Media, $542.9M (up 127%); Local Media, $214.4M (up 39.4%).

Revenue by type: Advertising related, $422.7M (up 102%); Consumer related, $301.2M (up 101%); Other, $32.8M (down 3.5%).

Operating profit by segment: National Media, $17.6M (down 36%); Local Media, $67.5M (up 67.5%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of $850M-$870M, earnings from continuing operations of $78M-$85M, and EBITDA of $215M-$225M.

For the full year, it's reiterating a forecast for revenues of $3B-$3.2B, earnings for continuing operations of $2.49 to $2.91 per share (excluding special items, $2.78-$3.20/share) and EBITDA of $720M-$750M.

