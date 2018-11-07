FAA weighs in on Boeing sensor advisory

The FAA plans to order airlines to follow Boeing's (BA -0.4% ) advisory on how pilots should handle false readings from a plane sensor that authorities linked to last week’s deadly 737 Max jet crash near Jakarta.

While the bulletin only reminds operators to follow existing procedures, it's possible the FAA may order the planemaker to redesign the Max’s flight computers in the wake of the Oct. 29 accident, which left 189 people dead.

The current investigation has revealed that an angle-of-attack sensor failed on Lion Air Flight 610 and had been replaced the previous day after earlier faults. A malfunction can cause the plane’s computers to erroneously register an aerodynamic stall, causing the aircraft to abruptly dive to regain airspeed.

