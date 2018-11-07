Turtle Beach 14% after solid Q3 as Oppenheimer slashes target

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is 14% lower today after an earnings beat that has Oppenheimer seeing the top.

The company raised guidance after profits came in ahead of consensus on revenues that more than doubled.

But Oppenheimer has now slashed its price target to $24 from $35 with analyst Andrew Uerkwitz expecting an inevitable sales drop after "extraordinary growth" in 2018. Turtle Beach continues to "maintain a dominant market share and outgrow the console headset market,” thanks to battle royale games; he maintains a Buy-equivalent rating. (h/t Bloomberg)

But with today's tumble, Oppenheimer's $24 target now represents 28% upside.

