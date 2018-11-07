Intuit +2.4% on QuickBooks Connect product announcements

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) gains 2.4% as it heads into the final day of its QuickBooks Connect conference.

New tools and experiences showcased include a new developer portal for easier integration and app launching with QuickBooks Online, a redesigned QuickBooks App Store experience, and new APIs for easier QuickBooks integrations for payments, time tracking, and employee benefit use cases.

Updates coming to the cloud-based ProConnect Tax Online for tax year 2018 include tax reform calculations, embedded document management with Intuit Link, an improved trial balance experience in QuickBooks Online Accountant, and 57 new e-file capabilities for returns and estimates.