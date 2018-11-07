Planet Fitness +16% on strong sales growth

Shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) are up 16.0% after the company tops estimates with its Q3 report.

The company reports system-wide same store sales were up 10% and each operating system saw double-digit total revenue growth amid store growth (+41 store count).

Adjusted EBITDA increased 24.0% to $53.8M during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Planet Fitness expects full-year revenue of $572M vs. $545M consensus and EPS of $1.20 vs. $1.14 consensus.

Planet Fitness is trading just off its all-time high of $55.35.

