Vestas +7% as Q3 earnings miss estimates but sees brighter outlook

Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY +7.3% ) is sharply higher despite missing Q3 earnings estimates, as the company says prices of wind turbines have stabilized and it now expects higher sales and activity levels next year.

Vestas says its wind turbine orders in Q3 rose 25% Y/Y to 3,261 MW, below the 3,330 MW expected by analysts but raising its order backlog to an all-time high; Q3 order intake came with an average selling price of €780K/MW vs. €710K/MW in Q2 and €720K/MW analyst consensus estimate.

“This confirms that the price pressure in the industry is on the decline, there is a stabilisation, and Vestas is on its way towards record high activity levels in 2019,” says Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen, who maintains his Buy rating on the stock.

Vestas reaffirms its guidance for full year revenues of €10B-€10.5B and an EBIT margin before special items of 9.5%-10.5%.